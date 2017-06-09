‘Stop hate speeches, it causes disaffection in the country’

Alhaji Abdul Isola, the Chief Imam of Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, has advised Nigerians, especially youths, to stop hate speeches that can cause disaffection in the country.

Isola made the appeal on Friday in Enugu while speaking with pressmen on the need for prayers for the nation during the ongoing Ramadan.

“God has a reason for creating Nigeria with different tribes, backgrounds, ethnicities and religious inclinations.

“We must tolerate one another for peace and progress as well as economic and political stability of our country.

“Nobody benefits in a chaotic and unfriendly environment notwithstanding the ideology driving such stance.’’

Isola, who is also the Chief Missioner of the centre, advised Muslims to use the ongoing fasting to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery.

He also appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of their background and political differences, to intensely pray to God for the nation’s economic recovery.

Journalists report that Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and one of the five pillars of Islam.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is compulsory for all Muslims, except the sick, women in their menstrual circle, travellers, pregnant or nursing women and the aged.

The post ‘Stop hate speeches, it causes disaffection in the country’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

