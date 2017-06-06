Kenya: Mystery Over Lobby Behind Uhuru Dinner – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Mystery Over Lobby Behind Uhuru Dinner
AllAfrica.com
A group of business people behind a fundraising dinner in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election remains a mystery, with Jubilee officials remaining tight-lipped over the matter. MPs and Jubilee Party officials interviewed yesterday declined …
