”Stop playing the victim!” – Tonto Dikeh’s estrange husband reacts to her disguise as man to attend father’s day at son’s school

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband took to IG t o react to photos of her dressing as a man to attend their son’s father’s day in school…Below is what he posted. It’s cruel and it’s unfair. You are lying to yourself because you seek comfort. Well comfort is overrated. You are lying to yourself because you …

The post ”Stop playing the victim!” – Tonto Dikeh’s estrange husband reacts to her disguise as man to attend father’s day at son’s school appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

