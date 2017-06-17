Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Stop playing the victim!” – Tonto Dikeh’s estrange husband reacts to her disguise as man to attend father’s day at son’s school

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband took to IG t o react to photos of her dressing as a man to attend their son’s father’s day in school…Below is what he posted. It’s cruel and it’s unfair. You are lying to yourself because you seek comfort. Well comfort is overrated. You are lying to yourself because you …

The post ”Stop playing the victim!” – Tonto Dikeh’s estrange husband reacts to her disguise as man to attend father’s day at son’s school appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.