Stop reckless remarks, Ruto tells Rift Valley leaders accused of hate talk – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Stop reckless remarks, Ruto tells Rift Valley leaders accused of hate talk
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto (centre) waves at supporters during a Jubilee rally at Chepterwai in Nandi County on June 6, 2017. He has warned Rift Valley leaders against making inciting remarks saying this could undermine Jubilee administration's …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!