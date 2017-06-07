Storm destroys 300 houses, kills One in Katsina

A teenage boy has been confirmed dead in Nwala-Jan Gahe community in Katsina State during a heavy windstorm which also destroyed about 300 houses during in the community. Five persons were also reported to have sustained varying degrees of injury in the incident which occurred last Friday. The Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Emergency …

The post Storm destroys 300 houses, kills One in Katsina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

