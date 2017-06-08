Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Storm kills several, displaces thousands in Cape Town – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Storm kills several, displaces thousands in Cape Town
Aljazeera.com
Winter storm unleashes heavy rain and wind on South African city, displacing thousands already coping with drought. 08 Jun 2017 06:30 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social.
Storm, Fires Displace Western Cape ResidentsHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Thieves steal blanket from homeless man during raging Cape stormNews24
Eight killed in Cape Town stormsZNBC
Daily dispatch –Reuters Africa –Jacaranda FM –Eyewitness News
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.