Student jailed over alleged rape of 31-yr-old woman

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand in prison custody of a 25-year-old student, Mohammed Abdulaziz, facing trial for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 31-year-old woman.

Abdulaziz of Unguwar Geza Quarters, Kano, is facing a one-count charge of unnatural offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case till June 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Rufa’i Inusa, had told the court that on May 9, one Rabi Muhammad of Tudun Maliki Quarters, Kano, reported the case to the Kano State Hisbah Board.

Inusa said that the complainant recounted that on May 8 at about 7 p.m, she sent her 31-year-old younger sister to a nearby shop situated at Tudun Maliki Quarters, Kano.

He said that the accused met the young lady on her way to carry out her sister’s assignment and lured her into his room.

“Abdulaziz deceived and lured the victim into his room situated at Geza Quarters Kano, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent,” he said.

The prosecutor said that after the incident, the victim reported the matter to her sister and she was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for medical treatment.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 284 of the penal code.

When the charge was read to Abdulaziz, he, however, pleaded not guilty .

The post Student jailed over alleged rape of 31-yr-old woman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

