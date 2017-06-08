Student Protest Rocks YABATECH Over Tuition Fees Hike

Students of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on Thursday, embarked on a protest against the decision of the institution’s authorities to increase tuition fees. Gates leading to the school were locked, preventing staff and students from entering the premises. Students who had reasons to be on the premises at the time the protest broke out were seen scaling the gates to make their way…

The post Student Protest Rocks YABATECH Over Tuition Fees Hike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

