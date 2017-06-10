Students disrupt house of Representatives session

Students disrupted peace in the House of Representatives on Friday as members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, protested the recognition of a factional president of the union by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara. The students, who are believed to be loyal to Chinonso Obasi, a factional NANS president, gained entrance into the lawmaking …

The post Students disrupt house of Representatives session appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

