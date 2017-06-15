Stuttgart Open: Berdych, Lopez Advance To Quarter-Finals – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Stuttgart Open number three seed, Tomas Berdych from the Czech Republic beat Australian Bernard Tomic on 7-6 (4) 6-2 on Thursday to book a place in the last eight. Berdych will face Feliciano Lopez in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat France's …
