Substitution: Iheanacho Apologises To Rohr For Angry Outburst

Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has sent his apologies to the coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Gernot Rohr for his poor conduct after he was substituted in Nigeria’s 0-2 loss to South Africa.

Iheanacho was yanked off for Olanrewaju Kayode as Nigeria chased an equalizer. The forward strolled off the pitch slowly despite the Eagles trailing; he even had to be hurried off the pitch by a South African player.

He grudgingly shook the hand of Rohr before heading to the bench, where he angrily kicked at a water bottle while ranting. 20 year old Iheanacho says he regrets his actions and linked it to the frustration of playing poorly.

“I wish to apologize too for the way I reacted when I was substituted. I did it for myself because as a striker I should have at least got at least shot on target.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t do that. That’s why I was angry with myself. I wish to apologize to the manager, the coach and the Nigeria Football Federation for my action. That’s not me.

“For our next game, I believe we will come back stronger and better against Cameroon. I will improve my performance.”

