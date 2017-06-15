Subtly Adding Chia Seed into Diet and Enjoy Your Instant Health Boost!

We more and more hear mentions of “superfood” these days, as people are becoming more and more conscious about what they eat. Realizing what health benefits we can have if we incorporate certain kinds of food into our diet, it’s no wonder chia seeds are gaining popularity due to their numerous benefits.

The All-Rounded Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

Regulate blood sugar levels

It has been proven that if you add chia seeds to bread, it will help you regulate blood glucose levels, according to a study conducted in Ontario, Canada .

Aid in fighting cancer

Alpha lineic acid which is found in chia seeds limits the growth of cancer cells, says a study published in the Journal of Molecular Biochemistry .

Protect your heart

Chia seeds help lower your blood pressure, thus protecting your heart .

Good for your skin

Chia seeds have a high anti-oxidant capacity thus enabling skin protection against damage.

Aid in weight loss

Chia seeds are rich in protein and fiber, and as such help in reducing the appetite .

Delicious ways to incorporate chia seeds into your diet

With plenty of recipes including chia seeds, you will easily find recipes that satisfy your taste and find out that you can include chia seeds in almost any dish.

1. Chia seed jam

Instead of eating processed jams full of sugar, you can make your own healthy version of jam with chia seeds and just about any fruit you like. The recipe we recommend uses raspberries, but you can use any fruit of your own choosing.

2. Chia seed smoothie

By adding chia seeds to your smoothie, you make it even more nutritious and healthy and it’s a great choice if you are trying to lose weight. Try out this simple blueberry and chia seed smoothie that will boost your energy.

3. Chia seed yogurt

To get a great energy boost in the morning, just add chia seeds to your yogurt and you’ll see a slight change in texture, but the taste will remain great.

4. Chia seed pudding

Chia seed pudding is both a great way to start your day and super healthy dessert. It is super easy to make, and if you are beginner at making these puddings, we recommend basic chia seed pudding that you can upgrade lat er.

5. Chia seed bread

To make healthy and tasty bread, you can easily add chia seeds, which is especially beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. Try out this recipe for homemade chia seed and buckwheat bread that is also gluten free.

6. Chia seed banana bread

It’s hard to stay away from desserts, especially if you are trying to eat healthy. But, with this chia seed banana bread, you will eat a healt hier version of dessert, packed with proteins.

7. Chia seed cereal

For a healthier and fiber-rich breakfast, eat chia seed cereal instead of your usual breakfast cereal. The possibilities are endless, but we advise you to try this chia seed breakfast cereal that gives you an option to include a great variety of toppings.

8. Chia seed oatmeal

Adding chia seeds into your oatmeal is a very easy way to incorporate them into your diet. You can also add other healthy ingredients into your breakfast oatmeal and we recommend this oatmeal with chia seeds and almond milk.

9. Chia seed breakfast bars

It’s a fact that breakfast bars are often full of sugar, so the best option is to make your own healthy snacks with the help of chia seeds. These chia seed energy bars will fill you up wit h the energy you need to make it through the day and they are also very nutritious.

10. Chia seed pancakes

Who doesn’t like to eat pancakes? By adding chia seeds, you will make this treat both sweet and good for your digestion. You can try out banana and chia seed pancakes recipe that uses no refined flour or sugar !

11. Chia seed muffins

What is great about chia seeds is that you can use them both in sweet and savory muffin recipes! If you like a bit soury taste of lemons, go ahead and try lemon chia seed muffins.

12. Chia seed ice-cream

We all love a cold ice-cream during the hot summer days. The tropical chia seed ice-cream bowl is perfect to cool you during the he at and make you feel as if you are sitting on a beach somewhere far away.

13. Chia seed tortillas

You can make nutritious and light version of tortillas with chia seeds and spice them up with a variety of fillings. This tortillas recipe uses chia seeds , and it is also gluten free.

14. Chia seed pizza dough

If you can’t resist a good pizza, but you are on a diet, this quick pizza crust recipe will satisfy your needs and provide you with healthy nutrients, such as omega-3 fats.

15. Chia seed salad dressing

Salad dressings are usually full of calories, so why not make a healthier version with chia seeds? Try this green salad with chia dressing – we guarantee you’ll love it and never use another dressing again!

16. Chia seed truffles

For a healthy and quick snack, you can make tasty chia seed truffles. This recipe is full of p roteins and it combines great ingredients, such as cacao, oats, dates, walnut and coconut.

17. Chia seed crust for meat and fish

Why using white flour to coat your meat and fish, when there is a healthier alternative involving chia seeds. Try this chia-crusted chicken and you will see how chia seeds give it a light crispy crust.

18. Chia seed lemonade

For a refreshing, nutrient-rich drink, you can add chia seeds to your lemonade.

19. Chia seed tea

You can add chia seeds to you tea as well, and for hot summer days, we recommend this iced tea with chia seeds.

20. Chia seeds as substitute for eggs

If you are looking for alternative for eggs, but don’t want to lose that texture eggs provide, chia seeds can be a great substitute for eggs.

The post Subtly Adding Chia Seed into Diet and Enjoy Your Instant Health Boost! appeared first on Lifehack.

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

