Succession: G40 opts for Sekeramayi – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Succession: G40 opts for Sekeramayi
A ZANU PF faction tussling for party control with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's camp appears to have settled for Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi as its figurehead as the succession fight continues. Politburo member and G40 thinker and …
Moyo attacks VP, lauds SekeramayiThe Herald
[ 1st June 2017 ] 'Defence Minister Sekeramayi to succeed Mugabe' – Moyo Main NewsThe Zimbabwe Mail
Sekeramayi named as perfect Mugabe successorZim News .NET Zimbabwe
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 5 news articles »

