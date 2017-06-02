Succession: G40 opts for Sekeramayi – New Zimbabwe.com
New Zimbabwe.com
Succession: G40 opts for Sekeramayi
New Zimbabwe.com
A ZANU PF faction tussling for party control with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's camp appears to have settled for Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi as its figurehead as the succession fight continues. Politburo member and G40 thinker and …
Moyo attacks VP, lauds Sekeramayi
[ 1st June 2017 ] 'Defence Minister Sekeramayi to succeed Mugabe' – Moyo Main News
Sekeramayi named as perfect Mugabe successor
