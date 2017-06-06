Suicide is not the solution, Counsellor advises students

The Counselling Ambassador Organisation has urged undergraduates to seek counselling rather than committing suicide when they are confronted with challenges. The head of the organisation, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, said this at the 10th annual concert of the TCAO tagged, ‘Berachah 2017’. It would be recalled that students of the University of Lagos and Ladoke Akintola …

The post Suicide is not the solution, Counsellor advises students appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

