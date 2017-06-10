Sunshine Stars Accepts Eguavoen Resignation As Coach – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Sunshine Stars Accepts Eguavoen Resignation As Coach
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Management of Sunshine Stars FC has received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Austin Eguavoen. This reveled in a statement signed by Sunshine Stars FC Media Officer, Mr Chris Okunnuwa. The statement read: The Club appreciates …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
