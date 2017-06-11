Super Eagles Apologize To Fans For Home Defeat To Bafana

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The official Twitter account of the Super Eagles in the early hours of Sunday tendered an unreserved apology for Nigeria's 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Tekolo Rantie and Percy Tau scored the Bafana Bafana goals in the second half at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo on Saturday evening that ensured that the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners have won a competitive game against the Super Eagles.

Completesportsnigeria.com's check on the Eagles' Twitter account, @NGSuperEagles, revealed a sober and contrite statement.

"We are disappointed with the result of Saturday's game. Our heads are bowed and spirits low because we didn't make our fans proud or happy," the Super Eagles admitted.

The Eagles Twitter statement then hinted at a possible changes in the playing department ahead of the double header 2018 World Cup qualifiers against African champions Cameroon in August.

"We've resolved to bounce back quickly, learn from this setback, get better and stronger. We take this as a WAKE UP CALL, not a DEATH SENTENCE."

The Super Eagles account then offered in the spirit of fair play.

"We congratulate @BafanaBafana on their victory,"

The post Super Eagles Apologize To Fans For Home Defeat To Bafana appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria.

