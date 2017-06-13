Super Eagles Conquerors Bafana Fall At Home To Zambia

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles conquerors Bafana Bafana of South Africa lost 2-1 at home to regional rivals Chipolopolo of Zambia in an international friendly game on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana took the lead through Lebogang Manyama in the 23rd minute at the Moruleng Stadium in Rystenburg.

However, Zambia were back on level terms in the 72nd minute thanks to Brian Mwila.

Seven minutes later, Lubinda Mundia scored what proved to be the winning goal to give Zambia a 2-1 win.

On Saturday, South Africa stunned the Super Eagles with a 2-0 win on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

It was their first ever win against the Super Eagles in a competitive game.

Also on Saturday, Zambia were shocked at home by Mozambique who pipped them 1-0 in Group K of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 away on matchday one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2016.

The post Super Eagles Conquerors Bafana Fall At Home To Zambia appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

