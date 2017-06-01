Super Eagles move up in latest FIFA Ranking
By Emmanuel Okogba
The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday in both the continent and world.
Gernot Rohr’s men who previously occupied the 40th position in the world moved two places and are now 38th while they sit pretty in the 4th position on the continent.
The Eagles who are yet to lose a game in their German tactician’s tenure will today battle the Hawks of Togo in a friendly before hosting South Africa in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier.
The next FIFA Ranking is set for July 6th.
TOP 10 AFRICAN TEAMS
Egypt
Senegal
Cameroon
Nigeria
Congo D.R
Tunisia
Burkina Faso
Cote D’ Ivoire
Ghana
Algeria
TOP 10 WORLD TEAMS
Brazil
Argentina
Germany
Chile
Colombia
France
Belgium
Portugal
Switzerland
Spain/Poland
*Spain and Poland are both 10th in the world
The post Super Eagles move up in latest FIFA Ranking appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!