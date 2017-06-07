Super Eagles Players, Fans Hopeful Of Winning Bafana Bafana

The Super Eagles players and their fans are optimistic that the team will win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday in Uyo.

Eagles’ defender, Trust Ekong, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday after the team’s training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, that the players were poised to win.

“It is going to be a good game, everyone is fit,’’ he said. “It will be a healthy competition, everybody is working hard to justify his slot.’’

NAN reports that Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Elderson Echiejile, who missed the first training session on Tuesday, were present in the Wednesday’s.

Twenty-four players, including three goalkeepers are currently training in the team’s Uyo camp, which opened on Monday.

Also, Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said that they were ready for the game.

He said that the other two goalkeepers, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Alampasu, were in top form, adding: “We are happy with one another’’.

He expressed optimism that the Eagles would win the match and also qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup.

Contributing, Super Eagles’ midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, said that the team was set to face Bafana Bafana.

“We need to win. Coach Gernot Rohr has a good record. All we believe is that we are going to win,’’ Etebo said.

He, however, added that it would not be an easy game because the South Africans won all their nine games in the last two seasons.

A sports analyst, Colin Udoh, said that he was impressed with the Super Eagles’ training session, describing the tempo in camp as high.

Udoh, who is the Sports Editor of Kwese Magazine, said that there was a good blend of the young and experienced players and that the team exhibited a lot of vigour.

“I enjoyed their enthusiasm, they are very sharp. It means that we can be quick and slow if we so choose.

“We have players who can match their opponents side by side. We will have a great match,’’ Udoh said.

The chairman of Okobo Football Association in Akwa Ibom, Bassey Nkpokongoyo, said that he was impressed with the inclusion of Henry Onyekeru, Mikel Agu and Tyrone Ebuaehi in the team.

Nkpokongoyo said that for so long the Super Eagles never had a natural right full back that is available in the current team.

“The spirit is high, the team is balanced, the coach has done a great job,’’ Nkpokongoyo said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles had done sessions of training on physical fitness, ball handling, goalkeeping and target kicks. (NAN)

The post Super Eagles Players, Fans Hopeful Of Winning Bafana Bafana appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

