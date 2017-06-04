Super Eagles Players Grumble Over Unpaid Bonus as S/Africa AFCON Tie Nears

Players Grumbling Over Unpaid Fees

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria Prepares for Saturday Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier’s match against the South Africans, there are indications that the national team boys may go into the game with low spirit as they are already grumbling over their outstanding payments.

As gathered, the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) is owing to the Rohr boys unpaid bonuses, appearance fees, ticket refunds and camp allowances for the London training camps in March this year and that of the just concluded one in France.

“It has never been this bad as regards our bonuses, allowances and even ticket refunds,” said one of the affected players who would not want his name mentioned because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Meanwhile, those in the know informed that top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by president Amaju Pinnick planned to meet with the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and stand-in captain Ogenyi Onazi over the matter.

“I can tell you that outstanding payments of the players will top the agenda of the meeting on Monday,” said the source.

Rohr was due to arrive Nigeria at the weekend, while Onazi played the final game of the Turkish league yesterday(Saturday).

Though the officials already hinted that the Eagles will be paid their winning bonus for the World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October last year possibly this week.

“The players have again submitted their bank details and there is some hope they will now get this payment from the NFF,” the official said.

Recall that Nigeria won 2-1 in Ndola, but seven months after, the players are yet to be paid the $5,000-a-man bonus for the match.

In the meantime, the Eagles are scheduled to train Monday evening at the Abuja National Stadium before they fly out to Uyo ahead of Saturday’s AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Kick-off time in Uyo is 5 pm.

The post Super Eagles Players Grumble Over Unpaid Bonus as S/Africa AFCON Tie Nears appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

