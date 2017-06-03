Super Eagles Star Echiejile Gets Married In France

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles and Monaco defender Elderson Echiejile got married to Oghenevwemo Ziregbe in a wedding ceremony in France on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The wedding had in attendance Echiejile’s former international teammates and club mates at the Le Domaine des Fontenelles 1 Route de Mantes in France.

Notably were former Nigerian players Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Onyekachi Apam and Vincent Enyeama.

Echiejile who opted to postpone his honeymoon told Completesportsnigeria.com in a chat that he achieved one of the greatest feats in his life wedding Vwemo.

“I’m delighted and happy. She gives me joy and it’s one of the greatest feelings I’m experiencing right now,” the happy groom said.

The 29-year-old is expected to join up wth the Super Eagles squad on Tuesday in Uyo for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The post Super Eagles Star Echiejile Gets Married In France appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

