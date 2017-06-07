Super Eagles’ Thursday’s Media Parley Starts 11:15am

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The Super Eagles pre-match media parley initially scheduled to hold from 12 noon on Thursday has been slightly adjusted, now to start at 11:15am, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Twitter account of the Super Eagles on Wednesday morning informed that it will still hold as planned but there has been a change in time.

"Our pre match media parley still holds on Thursday at the Le Meridien Hotels (in Uyo).

"The time now slightly adjusted to 11.15 am (initially 12pm). Thanks," the tweet reads.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are expected to arrive Nigeria today for Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

