Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi loses 15-year-old son – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi loses 15-year-old son
Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi is presently in a sad and devastating mood following the untimely death of her son Samson. NAIJ.com understands that the death of Florence Omagbemi's son comes six months after losing her dad. Samson was …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

