Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi ‘son’ killed in Warri

The head coach of African Women Nations Cup winning team, Super Falcons’ Florence Omagbemi is crying foul, following the killing of her 15-year old ‘son’, Samson O. Atamako, a JSS 3 student of Challenge International School, kolokolo, Udu road in Warri, Delta State.

Atamako and his friend, Darlington Taire, also a student of the school, were said to have been killed by a yet to be identified person on Monday shortly after they completed their JSS 3 examination.

Atamako and Taire were allegedly lured into Golden Tulip hotel, along PTI Junction, Effurun, by some of their teachers under the pretence of celebrating the smooth conclusion of their JSS 3 examination.

“Nobody in my family was aware of such arrangement between the school and my son,” Omagbemi lamented in a chat from her base in the United States of America on Thursday.

“The lifeless body of my son and his friend were thrown into the hotel swimming pool with bruises all over their body. Somebody must have killed them.”

Speaking further, Coach Omagbemi who led the Falcons to capture the 10th AFCON title in December last year, beating their host, Lionesses of Cameroun 1-0 in front of their home crowd in Yaounde said: “I was told that the school sent the students to different schools for the JSS 3 examination without the knowledge of their parents or guardians. While the examination was going on, one of their teachers was said to have asked the students to contribute N500 each for the purpose of the celebration in a hotel.

“As I said, nobody in my family was aware of such plan. Now, the teacher is nowhere to be found, and the policemen at Ebrumede Police Station are not doing anything to bring the killers of my son to book. I am in great pain right now.”

Coach Omagbemi hinted that she took the boy (Samson O. Atamako) as her son saying: “I took him as my son because the mother, who is my elder sister, died when Samson was very young. He did not know any other person except me as his mother. I want the police authority in Nigeria to help me fish out the killers of my son.”

Omagbemi’s elder brother, Henry Omagbemi said in a separate interview on Thursday that the entire family was still in shock over the killing of the boy.

He called on Delta State Police Commissioner and officers of Ebrumede Police Station in Warri to act fast by bringing the killers of Atamako and his friend, Darlington Taire to book.

