Support Buhari, no govt is perfect, NANS urges Nigerians

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in spite of its shortcomings, stressing that perfect democracy or government does not exist anywhere in the world. In a release made available to Nigerian Pilot, signed and issued on behalf of its national executives by Onuegbu […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

