Support New NTF Board, Ndanusa Urges Stakeholders

Immediate past-president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engr. Sani Ndanusa, has urged tennis stakeholders to support the newly-elected board.The last elections, held on Tuesday, produced Dayo Akindoju as the new president of the NTF and Ndanusa commended Yemi Owoseni, who contested with Akindoju, as well as other tennis stakeholders for displaying a great degree of maturity in the course of the elections.

“We are one big family, as far as tennis is concerned and this was clearly demonstrated in the mature and peaceful manner in which the election into the board and that of the president and vice-president were conducted. With this type of spirit, we are confident that significant growth will be achieved in the next few years.”

The former Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) boss described his tenure at the helm of the NTF as “successful and eventful, with the solid foundation laid in infrastructural provision, general development and cordial relationship with international and continental bodies.”

Ndanusa further urged Akindoju to keep the fire burning and do all in his power to ensure the game gets better.

“Akindoju carries a lot of expectations, because he has been making giant strides in the last few. His passion and commitment for the sport will be a significant factor in elevating the game to a very high standard and we are confident of him to deliver.”

