Supreme Court gets new registrar

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has approved the appointment of Mrs. Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

A statement issued yesterday by Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Awassam Bassey said Mustapha would be assuming office on July 1, 2017.She would be replacing the current Chief Registrar, Ahmad Gambo Saleh, who would resume in his new position as Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on July 1.

Her appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), Mrs. Bilkisu Bashir and dated May 31, 2017.

Mustapha emerged the best candidate from a six applicants interviewed by the FJSC headed by Onnoghen last Tuesday.Until her appointment, Mrs. Mustapha was the Deputy Chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal at Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

