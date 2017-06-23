Supreme Court sacks APC senator, rep

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Sen. Abubakar Danladi, (APC- Taraba North) to vacate his seat and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days.

The court also declared Alhaji Shuaibu Lau, as the senator to represent Taraba North.

The court gave the orders while delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Lau.

Lau had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal that upturned his victory during the primary elections, that he was wrongfully substituted.

The apex court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate issued to Danladi and issue a fresh certificate of return to Lau.

The apex court in the unanimous judgment by a five-member panel held that the appellant had the right to participate just like any other candidate in the primary election.

The Court also sacked a member of House of Representatives representing Vadeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State.

Hemen Hembe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was also ordered to return all emoluments he collected as a lawmaker to the National Assembly and that Dorothy Mato also of the APC to be sworn in immediately as the rightful representative of Vadeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency.

