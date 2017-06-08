Surfers Enjoyed Massive Swell In Hout Bay During The #CapeStorm [Video]

If you headed down to Muizies yesterday you would have seen something rather unusual – a total lack of surfers.

You weren’t going to find many over in Sea Point, either, where the foam party was well and truly kicking off (HERE).

I guess it had to be someone’s day, somewhere, and that’s when you check out what went down in the Republic.

Yeah man, things were going off in Hout Bay. This video below via TimesLIVE:

Pitted bro, so pitted.

Let’s hope the waves stick around for this weekend’s Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic, taking place in Muizenberg. With R50 000 in prize money and R36 000 in prizes, to give away, it’s going to be a cracking ride.

You can find out all the info you need to know right over HERE.

