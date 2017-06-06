Pages Navigation Menu

Surprise! Timea Bacsinszky, Jelena Ostapenko set up birthday party in French Open semis – ESPN

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports


Surprise! Timea Bacsinszky, Jelena Ostapenko set up birthday party in French Open semis
PARIS — The odds were somewhat astronomical, and the outcome was somewhat astrological. Thursday is the birthday of upset winners Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko, who will face each other in the French Open semifinals that afternoon.
