Surveys’ board wants involvement in housing scheme – Daily Trust
|
Guardian
|
Surveys' board wants involvement in housing scheme
Daily Trust
Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) has sought for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in its scheme to build 10,000 houses in each state of the federation. The new chairman of Estate …
Academics wade into bankers', surveyors' feud
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!