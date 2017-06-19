Suspected armed robber shoots colleague dead after being chased by police in Warri (Photos)

The fight against crime and criminality in Delta State got a boost on Monday, June 19 as a suspected armed robber shot dead his colleague simply identified as Obus along Ometan road in Warri at about 6am. It was gathered that the deceased armed robber was shot by his colleague while exchanging gunfire with police […]

The post Suspected armed robber shoots colleague dead after being chased by police in Warri (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

