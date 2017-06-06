Suspected Armed Robbers Stab Pastor to Death in Lagos

A gang of four suspected armed robbers have allegedly killed the Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Sanctuary of Blessing, in the Iju Ishaga are of Lagos state. PUNCH reports that the hoodlums, who did not take anything from the church or the home of the pastor, attacked the cleric, Pastor Ibukun Adeyinka with a machete […]

The post Suspected Armed Robbers Stab Pastor to Death in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

