Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Baddo group member burnt to death this morning in Ikorodu (Photos)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A suspected Badoo member was lynched and burnt to death this morning in Oni-Ogunsanya Street, Olomomeje Mosque Area, Aga in Ikorodu, Lagos State. According to Ikorodu Ambassadors Group on Facebook, he was first arrested by the Vigilante Group of the area, and the mob prevented the Police, SARS and the Vigilante from taking the suspect away. […]

The post Suspected Baddo group member burnt to death this morning in Ikorodu (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.