Suspected Baddo member lynched to death and burnt in Ikorodu

An angry mob in Ikorodu have burnt to death a suspected notorious Badoo cultist terrorizing the area after he was caught by the vigilante group popularly called the Onyabo.

According to information gathered from Ikorodu Ambassadors Group, the general public prevented the Police, SARS and the Vigilante from taking the suspect away.

Two people were hit by stray bullets that was shot to disperse the crowd. One was hit on the hand and the other on the head, but the crowd refused to let them take the alleged suspect away.

He was eventually beaten to a pulp before he was burnt alive by the crowd.