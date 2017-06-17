Suspected Boko Haram Member, Aliyu Ahmed ‘Aliko; Nabbed in Bauchi

Following a tip off, troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Friday 16th June 2017 arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed (alias Aliko) hiding in the village.He was found to be in possession of 1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun. During preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram

