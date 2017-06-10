Suspected Herdsmen Kill Woman, Abduct 2 In Edo

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Mrs Magdalene Tunar, 39, was on Friday evening killed by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Uluoke, near Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

The victims was shot dead when returning from the farm with her husband, Mr Wilson Tunar and their two children.

Mr Tunar who narrated account of the incident said the two armed men suspected to be fulani herds had accosted them on their way from the farm.

“I usually park my car somewhere along the farm route because of the terrain, so we were moving towards the parked when two men suddenly came out of the bush and moved towards us with gun pointing at us.

“On sighting them, my wife inquired to know what was happening and the next thing I heard was a sound of gun. They shot her in the stomach.

“When she felled, they pointed the gun at my children again and I immediately shielded them behind me to protect them from being shot.

“It was however a miracle when I heard the click of the trigger but nothing happened. I grabbed a wood close by and fought them with it and I got injured on the neck by a knife from one of them.

“They however immediately fled when I over powered them.

“I had to rush my wife, who was then still alive to Iyamoh health center for medical attention. We were however advised to go to Faith Foundation hospital close by as they were incapable of taking care of her.

“Again at Faith, we were referred to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), it was while on our way there that she died.”

Tunar said activities of herdsmen have become increasingly problematic in the area and appealed security agency to help protect lives and properties of people in the area.

“As I speak with you, three persons were abducted in the same area, same Friday, by these people. Though two cars were snatched in the process, but the vehicles have been recovered while the persons were yet to be found.

It would be recalled that not far from here, Okpella to be precise, a personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) was on Monday shot dead by armed men.

While the security officer was killed, his principal who he was attached to protect was abducted in the process.

The post Suspected Herdsmen Kill Woman, Abduct 2 In Edo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

