Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Herdsmen shot dead 39 year-old female farmer

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The attack of the  Fulani herdsmen on residents has continued on a rise and the latest of this attack was on a female 39 year-old farmer, identified as Mrs. Magdalene Tunar, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. According to reports, the deceased was said to be returning from her farm with her …

The post Suspected Herdsmen shot dead 39 year-old female farmer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.