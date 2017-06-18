Suspected Thieves Lynched Burnt To Death in Edim Otop, Calabar

Two suspected thieves were lynched and burnt to death at a street in Edim Otop Market, Calabar, Cross River state.

The suspected hoodlums were attacked by an angry mob after they caught them allegedly stealing today. Jungle justice was delivered on them.



