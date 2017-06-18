Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected Thieves Lynched Burnt To Death in Edim Otop, Calabar

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Two suspected thieves were lynched and burnt to death at a street in Edim Otop Market, Calabar, Cross River state. 

The suspected hoodlums were attacked by an angry mob after they caught them allegedly stealing today. Jungle justice was delivered on them.
 

