Suswam, 2 others arraigned on fresh N9.79bn fraud charges

The Federal High Court in Abuja Monday granted bail to the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam and two others who were arraigned on a fresh charge of money laundering. Suswam was arraigned alongside his Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Omadachi Oklobia, and the then Accountant of the Government House, Mrs.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

