Swans in for Moses Simon – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Swans in for Moses Simon
Vanguard
Swansea City and Stoke City are interested in Gent's flying Nigerian winger Moses Simon, according to reports in Belgium. Het Nieuwsblad claim both Premier League clubs want to sign the 21-year-old, who scored five goals in the Belgian top-flight last
