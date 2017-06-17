Swans in for Moses Simon – Vanguard
Swans in for Moses Simon
Swansea City and Stoke City are interested in Gent's flying Nigerian winger Moses Simon, according to reports in Belgium. Het Nieuwsblad claim both Premier League clubs want to sign the 21-year-old, who scored five goals in the Belgian top-flight last …
