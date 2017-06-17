Swans in for Moses Simon

Swansea City and Stoke City are interested in Gent’s flying Nigerian winger Moses Simon, according to reports in Belgium.

Het Nieuwsblad claim both Premier League clubs want to sign the 21-year-old, who scored five goals in the Belgian top-flight last term.

Earlier this week, Simon revealed his love for the Premier League and his desire to ply his trade in it.

“I love England and will love to play in the EPL some day but I can only talk about a move when talks are ongoing,” said the fleet-footed star.

Simon has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for the past couple of seasons with almost all of them having sent scouts out to Gent to watch him during that time.

He has two years left on his contract and is rated in the £12-15million bracket by Gent.

