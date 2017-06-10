Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sweet photos of Tonto Dikeh and her son King Andre – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Sweet photos of Tonto Dikeh and her son King Andre
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is a philanthropist by day but an amazing mother to her little King every hour of everyday. Tonto welcomed King Andre in 2016 after her marriage to Oladunni Churchill. Mama King as she's often referred is a happy mother
Tonto Dikeh celebrates birthday with pretty photosP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.