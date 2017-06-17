Pages Navigation Menu

“s*x in a plane is dope”- Skales

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Rapper, Skales, went hardcore in an explicit interview on NET TV’s “Secret Questions” program and he was nothing short of raw! The Baseline Music artiste who revealed that he lost his virginity around the age of 13 disclosed that he ‘did it’ with an older girl. According to the rapper, he learnt some lessons …

