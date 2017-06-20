Pages Navigation Menu

Synergise with Gov. Bello for better Kogi, NGO tells indigenes

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dr Ugbede Paul, Founder, Nigerian Youth Advocacy for Peace and Development (NYAPD) on Tuesday urged Kogi indigenes to synergise with the present administration in the state to enhance sustainable development. Paul told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that, for meaningful development to take place in the state, all hands must be on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

