Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Syrian army reaches Iraqi border, warns against US interference – Ynetnews

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ynetnews

Syrian army reaches Iraqi border, warns against US interference
Ynetnews
The first units of the Syrian army and of President Bashar al-Assad's allies arrived at the border with Iraq for the first time since the outbreak of the civil war more than six years ago; pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit US positions in Syria
Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territoryDaily Mail
Syrian Army, Allies In Southeast Syria Reach Iraqi BorderCHANNELS TELEVISION
Syrian govt. forces hold fifth of strategic desert, reach Iraqi borderPress TV
Aljazeera.com –The Japan Times –vestnik kavkaza –Xinhua
all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.