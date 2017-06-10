Syrian army reaches Iraqi border, warns against US interference – Ynetnews
Ynetnews
Syrian army reaches Iraqi border, warns against US interference
Ynetnews
The first units of the Syrian army and of President Bashar al-Assad's allies arrived at the border with Iraq for the first time since the outbreak of the civil war more than six years ago; pro-Assad alliance threatens to hit US positions in Syria …
Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory
Syrian Army, Allies In Southeast Syria Reach Iraqi Border
Syrian govt. forces hold fifth of strategic desert, reach Iraqi border
