Table tennis: S’pore assured of bronze at least – The Straits Times
|
The New Paper
|
Table tennis: S'pore assured of bronze at least
The Straits Times
Feng Tianwei (left) and Yu Mengyu guaranteed Singapore a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf after beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-ching and Chen Szu-yu. PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION. Published.
2017 ITTF World Championships: Japan sure of medal in singles
Feng loses in singles quarters, but guaranteed of a medal in doubles
World No. 1 Ding Ning to fight for final berth against Asian champion Hirano
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!