Take quit notice serious, MASSOB warns Igbo

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- The Movement for Actualization of Soverign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has swiftly reacted to the quit notice issued to Ndigbo and Biafrans in general, residing in northern Nigeria.

Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu in a statement, yesterday, said‎ “The latest quit notice order by the Coalition of Northern youths under the umbrella of Arewa youths is not a surprise gift to Biafrans residing in Arewa land.

“MASSOB is aware that such rascality will happen. As a matter of facts, this is the only rascality exhibited by sponsored Arewa youths to forcefully exit the people of Biafra residing in Arewa land that MASSOB will hundred percent support. Their Boko Haram tactics didn’t work as planned.

“MASSOB gladly received the good news of quit notice order to the people of Biafra living in Arewa land. We pledge our total support towards this divinely approved quit notice.

“MASSOB congratulates the Arewa political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders who sponsored their youths wing by using Arewa House in Kaduna for this greatest meeting of a coalition of Islamic fundamentalist.

“MASSOB is hereby advising the people of Biafra mostly the Igbo’s living in Northern Nigeria (Arewa land) to take this quit notice serious as the plan to violently kill your children, wives and demolish your investments are already perfected.

“MASSOB will never fight or defend your lives and properties in Hausa Fulani land. The consciousness and realities of Biafra is highly overwhelming now. The northern leaders are no longer comfortable in facing the Biafran reality, their president (Muhammadu Buhari) they so much hoped to use as an obstacle to Biafra emancipation is struggling to breath.

“As there is no other alternative to stop Biafra freedom, the northern leaders have resorted in using their youths wing to start terrorising the people of Biafra living in the northern region. What they saw on the sit at home exercise of marking 50 years anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu marvelled them irrespective of the promises made to them by their stooges in Biafra land.

“MASSOB urge our people to start returning home now. Don’t wait till the three months of quit notice to expire.

“MASSOB is begging our people to re invest their investments back to Biafra.”

