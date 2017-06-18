Taliban attacks key Afghan police base, killing at least five officers – Washington Post
Washington Post
Taliban attacks key Afghan police base, killing at least five officers
Washington Post
KABUL — Taliban fighters stormed a major police base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least five officers, residents and officials said. The target of Sunday's attack in the eastern town of Gardez was a massive facility that is also used as a …
